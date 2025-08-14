Next Article
New drug approvals plummet under Makary
The FDA, now led by Commissioner Marty Makary, has noticeably slowed down on green-lighting new medicines.
So far in 2024, only 22 new drugs have been approved—way fewer than the average of 52 per year under Trump and 48 under Biden.
This dip has people worried that life-saving treatments are taking longer to reach those who need them.
Melanoma treatment rejection ignites controversy
A recent decision to reject a melanoma treatment—even though it showed long-lasting results for some patients—sparked even more debate.
The FDA said the study lacked a control group, which critics argue is too strict for serious diseases.
Many doctors and drugmakers are now urging the agency to rethink its approach so promising therapies don't get stuck in limbo.