New drug approvals plummet under Makary Technology Aug 14, 2025

The FDA, now led by Commissioner Marty Makary, has noticeably slowed down on green-lighting new medicines.

So far in 2024, only 22 new drugs have been approved—way fewer than the average of 52 per year under Trump and 48 under Biden.

This dip has people worried that life-saving treatments are taking longer to reach those who need them.