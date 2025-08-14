'Tehran' review: John Abraham leads ZEE5's decent, slick thriller 

Actor-producer John Abraham has often spoken about his inclination toward international relations and geopolitical affairs. Over the years, this interest has also been reflected in his film choices (The Diplomat, Batla House, among others), and Tehran is another addition to this list. Directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Dinesh Vijan 's Maddock Films, Tehran is a decently engaging espionage drama. It's streaming on ZEE5 .

Plot 'Tehran' explores geopolitical tensions between Iran, Israel Inspired by true events and set in 2012, Tehran focuses on the rivalry between Iran and Israel. Matters escalate when India is caught in the crossfire, and a young girl dies in a bomb blast. She is termed "collateral damage," and soon after, DCP Rajeev Kumar (Abraham) takes it upon himself to find the culprits, putting his life on the line.

#1 Boasts a fine cast ensemble One of Tehran's biggest strengths is its fine ensemble. Abraham, who is at the front and center of the movie, finds able support from Neeru Bajwa, Dinker Sharma, and Alyy Khan. Additionally, as opposed to the glamor and gloss that usually define spy films in Hindi cinema, Tehran comes across as a more authentic, realistic portrayal of the lives of intelligence officers.

#2 Appeals instantly due to its interesting narrative Tehran is a lot different from the cookie-cutter projects dominating Bollywood today. It sets itself apart due to its core subject, technical strengths (editing, cinematography) and a crisp runtime (the film is under two hours long). Gopalan has a good grip on the subject and finds an able lead in Abraham, who is absolutely committed to the project.

#3 The action sequences impress you Punjabi superstar Bajwa, who recently starred in Son of Sardaar 2, leaves a strong impact in Tehran, too. She doesn't let herself be overshadowed by other actors in the movie and holds her own throughout the runtime. Also, interestingly, while action sequences in movies like these often go overboard and tire you out, Tehran knows when and where to put a full stop.

#4 Areas where it could have been better At times, Tehran can feel somewhat overwhelming and complex because it has so many supporting characters, and Hebrew and Farsi have been extensively used. Plus, Manushi Chhillar, who essays Rajeev's colleague, Divya, has a flimsy, forgettable role that massively struggles to stay with us. Some secondary characters are extremely mechanical and exist solely for the sake of it.