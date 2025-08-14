Karan Johar's Dharma Productions to present 'Mirai' in Hindi

People Media Factory's highly anticipated film Mirai , starring Teja Sajja, has been making waves with its intriguing posters and captivating teaser. The excitement is only set to increase as it gears up for a worldwide release on September 5, 2025. In a recent development, Karan Johar 's Dharma Productions has joined hands with People Media Factory for the Hindi-speaking markets of Mirai .

Statement Here's what Johar said Johar said in a statement, "From the moment we experienced Mirai's breathtaking visuals, grand scale, and compelling storytelling, we knew it was a film that deserved the widest possible reach." "It's a rare mix of mass appeal and visual artistry, and we're proud to partner with People Media Factory and take the film to Hindi-speaking audiences across India."

Producer's view 'Mirai' director on collaboration with Dharma Productions T.G. Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory expressed his happiness over the collaboration, calling it a perfect partnership. He said, "We're thrilled to have Dharma Productions join us for Mirai in the Hindi market." "Their unmatched legacy and nationwide influence make them the perfect partner for this journey." "Mirai is a high-octane cinematic spectacle that fuses action and Indian culture."