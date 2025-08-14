How Shah Rukh Khan helped save Zeeshan Ayyub's career

Actor Zeeshan Ayyub, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, recently spoke about how King Khan saved his career. Speaking to Digital Commentary, he said that SRK's simple gesture and encouraging words reignited his passion for acting when he was considering quitting due to typecasting. "Kuch toh kiya tha uss aadmi ne, badal diya tha andar se (That man did something, changed me from inside)," Ayyub said.

Career struggles Ayyub felt creatively stifled and typecast Ayyub, known for his roles in Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Criminal Justice 4, revealed that he was feeling typecast and creatively stifled. "I was really struggling at that point. I thought maybe this isn't for me anymore," he said. "I was bored of playing the same kind of roles." "Then I thought, if I have to sign off, I'll do it with a film alongside Shah Rukh Khan."

SRK's impact SRK's simple gesture reignited his passion for acting Ayyub recalled how Khan noticed his inner turmoil and offered a gesture that changed everything. "Kuch toh kiya tha uss aadmi ne, badal diya tha andar se," he said. "When he shook my hand, I felt all the negativity melt away. I realized there's still so much work to do." "He stopped me in my tracks and told me, 'Work here, everything will be fine.' That one moment changed everything."