Karan Johar's Dharma Productions to back Teja Sajja's 'Mirai'?
What's the story
People Media Factory's upcoming film Mirai, featuring HanuMan actor Teja Sajja, is reportedly in talks to be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The news has sent ripples of excitement through the industry as Dharma has previously been associated with major South Indian hits like SS Rajamouli-Prabhas's Baahubali franchise, Shankar-Rajinikanth's 2.0, and Jr NTR's Devara.
Industry buzz
If Dharma comes on board, it'll expand visibility: Source
A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "If Dharma comes on board, it could catapult Mirai into a whole new league. It will expand its reach and visibility across the country and beyond." "With Karan Johar's keen eye for mass appeal and Dharma's formidable distribution muscle, Mirai has the potential to become a true nationwide event film."
Film details
'Mirai' to be released on September 5
Mirai, directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, features Sajja in the lead role. The film's plot revolves around a fearless warrior tasked with protecting nine sacred scriptures. The makers have promised an extraordinary mix of high-octane action, mythical storytelling, and cutting-edge visuals. Mirai will be released on September 5 in multiple languages.