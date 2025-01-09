What's the story

Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who has given blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR, is currently busy with his next much-anticipated project, SSMB29 (tentative title).

The film stars superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead and is touted to be a "globe-trotting adventure."

Now, a report by Times Now indicates that Rajamouli has another ambitious project up his sleeve right after SSMB29—an adaptation of the epic Mahabharata.