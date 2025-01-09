After Mahesh Babu's film, SS Rajamouli may finally adapt 'Mahabharata'
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who has given blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR, is currently busy with his next much-anticipated project, SSMB29 (tentative title).
The film stars superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead and is touted to be a "globe-trotting adventure."
Now, a report by Times Now indicates that Rajamouli has another ambitious project up his sleeve right after SSMB29—an adaptation of the epic Mahabharata.
Insider's view
'Raja has always wanted to do his version of Mahabharata'
A source close to Rajamouli told Times Now, "Raja has always wanted to do his version of the Mahabharata. In fact, he wanted to do the Mahabharata right after Baahubali. But he was advised against it, as it was seen to be too dangerous to go down that road at that time."
"So he did RRR instead. But now, it is do-or-die for him. He feels if he doesn't get into it, he never will."
Project details
Rajamouli's vision for 'Mahabharata' adaptation
Rajamouli has long wanted to adapt the Mahabharata.
He earlier said, "Every film I make, I feel that I'm learning something to ultimately make Mahabharat. So that's my dream and every step is toward that."
"I know people have made lists of who should play who in the project. But I will decide my characters only after I write my version of Mahabharata."
However, Rajamouli has yet to respond to these new speculations.