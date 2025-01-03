Summarize Simplifying... In short "Inn Galiyon Mein", a film exploring the impact of social media on relationships, is set to release soon.

The film, directed by Avinash Das and starring Jaaved Jaaferi, Avantika Dassani, and Vivaan Shah, delves into the complexities of digital-age relationships.

'Inn Galiyon Mein' releases on February 28

'Inn Galiyon Mein'—Jaaved Jaaferi-Avantika Dassani-Vivaan Shah's film locks release date

04:39 pm Jan 03, 2025

What's the story Yadunath Films has collaborated with with Vivaan Shah, Avantika Dassani, and Jaaved Jaaferi for the upcoming romantic drama, Inn Galiyon Mein. The film will release in theaters across the country on February 28. The announcement poster, released on Friday, shows Jaaferi and Dassani in rural attire, while Shah is shown in more modern clothing taking a selfie.

Film's theme

'Inn Galiyon Mein' explores social media's impact on relationships

Expressing his excitement about Inn Galiyon Mein, Jaaferi said the film explores the complexities of relationships in the digital age. He said, "In a time where social media dictates so much of our personal lives, 'Inn Galiyon Mein' highlights the complexities that come with it, especially in relationships. It's a story that everyone can relate to." Directed by Avinash Das, the film is produced by Vinod Yadav and Neeru Yadav with co-production from Alcor Productions.

New talent

'Inn Galiyon Mein' marks Dassani's Bollywood debut

Inn Galiyon Mein also marks the Bollywood debut of Dassani, daughter of renowned actor Bhagyashree. She has earlier acted in projects like Mithya and Nenu Student Sir! The film's music has been given by Amaal Mallik, Arvind Sagole, and Saurabh Kalsi. Inn Galiyon Main has been edited by Jabeen Merchant while Arvind Kannabiran has looked after the camera work.