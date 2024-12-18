Summarize Simplifying... In short Taapsee Pannu has started filming for her sixth collaboration with Dhillon, 'Gandhari', an action-thriller exploring the deep bond between mother and child.

Taapsee Pannu's 'Gandhari' begins filming; actor shares BTS photos

By Tanvi Gupta 03:48 pm Dec 18, 2024

What's the story Actor Taapsee Pannu and writer-producer Kanika Dhillon have officially started shooting for their next, Gandhari. On Wednesday, Pannu took to social media to share behind-the-scenes pictures from the first day of the shoot. The pictures give us a glimpse of her unique new avatar, wearing a long skirt with a red shirt and hair tied up with ribbons. In her caption, she wrote: "Let the war begin! Gandhari."

'Gandhari' marks 6th collaboration between Pannu and Dhillon

Gandhari marks the sixth project between Pannu and Dhillon after hits like Manmarziyaan, Haseen Dilruba, and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba. The film was announced in September as an action-thriller delving into the "profound bond between mother and child." The narrative is set against a backdrop of gripping mystery and high-powered action. It is also the second venture under Dhillon's production house, Kathha Pictures after the mystery drama Do Patti.

'Gandhari' to be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Devashish Makhija

The directorial reins of Gandhari are in the hands of acclaimed filmmaker Devashish Makhija, known for his critically lauded films like Bhonsle and Joram. Set to premiere on Netflix, the film promises a riveting narrative filled with relentless determination and intense personal stakes against a backdrop of mystery and high-powered action. Pannu will portray a fierce mother on a mission in this anticipated release.

Take a look at these pictures