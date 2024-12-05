Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2024, Indian actors made significant strides in Hollywood. Khatter debuted in 'The Perfect Couple', while Tabu starred in 'Dune: Prophecy'.

Dhulipala featured in 'Monkey Man', and Sandhu appeared in 'Bridgerton'. Gourav joined Ridley Scott's Alien universe.

Behind the scenes, Mumbai-based Norman Joseph served as the General Technical Director for Disney's 'Moana 2', highlighting the growing influence of Indian professionals in Hollywood's technical and creative roles.

A breakthrough year for Indian stars in Hollywood

Year ender 2024: Indian actors who ruled Hollywood this year

06:25 pm Dec 05, 2024

What's the story If 2023 was the year of Indian actors breaking into Hollywood, 2024 has been a breakthrough year for them. Several Bollywood and South Indian cinema stars have bagged meaty roles in international projects, highlighting the increasing inclusivity of Indian cinema and its artists in global entertainment. Tabu, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Ishaan Khatter are some of the prominent names leading this representation wave. Here's the list.

Khatter starred alongside Nicole Kidman in 'Perfect Couple'

The year 2024 marked the Hollywood debut of Khatter, who starred in The Perfect Couple, a star-studded series featuring Nicole Kidman. Set in Nantucket, the story revolves around a lavish wedding that is suddenly interrupted by a murder. Khatter portrayed Shooter Dival, an outsider among Nantucket's elite. The show also stars Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Meghann Fahy, Dakota Fanning, and Eve Hewson.

Tabu was tapped to play Sister Francesca in 'Dune: Prophecy'

Tanu also had a breakthrough year, landing the role of Sister Francesca in the Max prequel series Dune: Prophecy, now streaming on JioCinema. Originally commissioned in 2019 as Dune: The Sisterhood, the series is based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. Set within Frank Herbert's acclaimed Dune universe, the storyline unfolds 10,000 years before Paul Atreides's rise to power.

Dhulipala starred in 'Monkey Man'

Dhulipala starred in Dev Patel's controversial directorial debut, Monkey Man—a dystopian revenge drama that was set for release in India on April 19 but never reached the theaters. It was released globally on April 5. It tells the story of an underdog street fighter, played by Patel, who becomes a vigilante superhero. The protagonist fights against powerful individuals responsible for his mother's death and the oppression of marginalized people. The film also starred Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Have you spotted Banita Sandhu in 'Bridgerton'?

Other notable performances include Banita Sandhu's supporting role in Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3 and Adarsh Gourav joining Ridley Scott's Alien universe. Speaking about the audience's excitement on seeing her in Bridgerton, Sandhu said, "It has been overwhelming. The loveliest part of the response has been from the audience in India how proud they are to see one of their own on such a big show."

Indian talent also made significant strides behind Hollywood scenes

While Indian actors tend to get all the fame, talents like Norman Joseph are making just as big of a mark behind the scenes. A Mumbai-based creative powerhouse, Joseph was the General Technical Director for Disney's latest animated blockbuster Moana 2. His Bollywood to Hollywood journey is a testament to the increasing impact of Indian professionals in technical and creative roles worldwide.