Dhawan had joined LinkedIn on October 12

Varun Dhawan deletes LinkedIn after criticism over '300cr mega-hits' bio

By Tanvi Gupta 06:45 pm Nov 25, 202406:45 pm

What's the story Bollywood star Varun Dhawan recently joined the professional networking platform, LinkedIn, only to delete his account four days later. The actor was criticized by netizens over his self-description as a "passionate actor with 300-crore mega hits." On the platform, he had written, "As someone who's been working in the film industry for over a decade, I've had the privilege of learning a lot about the importance of hard work, teamwork, and constantly evolving."

Upcoming project

This was Dhawan's first post on LinkedIn

In his first post on LinkedIn, the 37-year-old actor wrote about his excitement to join the platform and begin a "new chapter" of sharing his journey. He wrote, "What excites me most about being here is the opportunity to connect with professionals from all industries—not just entertainment." The actor also said that he looks forward to sharing insights and discussing creativity and leadership.

Criticism

'This gotta be for a promotion...'

Further, Dhawan's LinkedIn profile described him as an "Actor, Investor, and Assistant Director." The news of his joining the platform spread like wildfire on social media, inviting criticism. One user wrote on Reddit, "This gotta be for a promotion. But now all the others will follow his footsteps if this becomes big." Another user sarcastically said Dhawan has to send out his CV now that he's on LinkedIn. To note, several A-listers like Priyanka Chopra Jonas are on LinkedIn.

Career update

Dhawan's recent and upcoming projects

On the work front, Dhawan was last seen in the spy thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny, opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The show serves as a prequel to Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden's Citadel. He is now gearing up for his next, Baby John, which also features Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film will be released in theaters on December 25. Additionally, Dhawan will reunite with Janhvi Kapoor in the upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.