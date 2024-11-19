Summarize Simplifying... In short Rapper Diddy is accused of using unauthorized methods to contact people outside prison, allegedly to influence witness testimony and blackmail victims.

Prosecutors point to a call with his son as evidence, while his legal team refutes these claims, seeking bail before his May trial.

The allegations surfaced in response to a bail request, with Diddy consistently denying any wrongdoing. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Diddy's sex trafficking trial set for May 2025

Diddy tried silencing witnesses, victims from prison

By Tanvi Gupta 10:31 am Nov 19, 202410:31 am

What's the story Sean "Diddy" Combs, the famous rapper serving time in prison for sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution, is now facing allegations of witness tampering. Federal prosecutors have accused him of making "relentless efforts to contact potential witnesses" in his case using unauthorized communication methods. The allegations were made in a motion filed on November 15 and obtained by E! News.

Unlawful communication

Combs allegedly violated prison regulations by contacting witnesses

The prosecution claims Combs used telephone access codes (PAC numbers) of other inmates to call people not on his approved contact list. This constitutes a violation of Bureau of Prisons regulations and an attempt to "corruptly influence witness testimony." The rapper has also been accused of using a third-party communication service ContactMeASAP and three-way calling with approved contacts to "obscure his communications."

Witness intimidation

Prosecutors claim Combs's goal is to 'blackmail victims'

Prosecutors cited an October 4 call between Combs and one of his adult sons as evidence of his alleged attempts to "blackmail victims and witnesses either into silence or providing testimony helpful to his defense." The details of this call were redacted in court documents. They believe that through these unauthorized communication methods, Combs is instructing individuals outside the prison to execute tasks on his behalf—including launching a social media campaign around his birthday to influence potential jurors.

Bail request

Combs's legal team seeks bail, refutes prosecution's claims

The latest allegations by the prosecution come in response to a motion filed by Combs's legal team on November 8. His lawyers argued that "changed circumstances" in his case should permit him to be released on bail before his May 5 trial. They also denied the prosecution's assertion that a 2016 video of Combs physically assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie happened during a "coerced 'Freak Off,'" as referenced in the original indictment. Diddy has consistently denied any wrongdoing.