'Bollywood Wives,' 'Real Housewives' crossover coming soon? Jessel Taank hints

By Tanvi Gupta 02:33 pm Nov 08, 2024

What's the story Jessel Taank, a reality TV star from The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY), recently visited Mumbai. This was her first trip to India despite being of Indian origin. Born and raised in London before moving to the US, Taank said she was excited about her trip, calling it "economically and culturally imploding." During her visit, she discussed Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which left fans wondering if a crossover between the shows could be in the works.

Taank's fascination with 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'

Speaking to HT, she admitted she was obsessed with the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (FLOBW) and called it her "guilty pleasure." She compared FLOBW with The Real Housewives, saying both the shows give a sneak peek into the lives of women connected to the entertainment industry. She hinted at a possible crossover, stating, "At some point, they will combine the FLOBW and RHONY formats." However, she didn't reveal more about this possible crossover.

RHONY is a reality TV series that follows the lives of affluent women living in New York, showcasing their friendships, rivalries, and personal dramas. Similarly, FLOBW offers a glimpse into the glamorous lives of Bollywood's elite wives, blending family dynamics, social events, and their careers. Recently, Season 3 of the show hit Netflix with Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, along with new entrants—Kalyani Saha Chawla, Shalini Passi, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.