Summarize Simplifying... In short Notorious gangster Chhota Rajan, convicted for the 2001 murder of Shetty and serving a life sentence, has been granted bail.

Rajan, with around 70 cases against him in Maharashtra, is also serving time for the 2011 murder of journalist J Dey.

Arrested in 2015, he has been held in Delhi's Tihar Jail since his deportation from Indonesia. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Chhota Rajan was sentenced to life imprisonment in May

Gangster Chhota Rajan's life imprisonment sentence suspended, granted bail

By Chanshimla Varah 12:07 pm Oct 23, 202412:07 pm

What's the story The Bombay High Court has granted bail to notorious gangster Chhota Rajan (real name Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje) in the 2001 murder case of hotelier Jaya Shetty. The division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan has asked him to submit a bond of ₹1 lakh for bail. The court has also suspended his life sentence, which was awarded in May. However, Rajan will remain behind bars due to his involvement in other cases.

Case background

Rajan's conviction and sentence in Shetty's murder

A special court convicted Rajan for Shetty's murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment in May 2024. The crime was committed on May 4, 2001, at the Golden Crown Hotel in central Mumbai, where Shetty was gunned down by two members of Rajan's gang. Investigations revealed that Shetty had been receiving extortion demands from Hemant Pujari, a member of Rajan's gang, and was killed for not complying.

Criminal record

Rajan's extensive criminal history and current incarceration

Rajan is a notorious underworld don and has around 70 cases registered against him in Maharashtra. He is also serving a second life sentence for the 2011 murder of journalist J Dey. Rajan was arrested from Bali airport in Indonesia on October 25, 2015, and was deported to India. Since then, he has been lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi.