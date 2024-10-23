Summarize Simplifying... In short A Diwali celebration at Jamia Millia Islamia, organized by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), turned chaotic when two groups clashed.

Ruckus at Jamia Milia as groups clash during Diwali festivities

What's the story A clash erupted at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi on Tuesday night during Diwali celebrations, according to news agency PTI. The altercation occurred between two groups after a rangoli event, leading to police presence outside the campus. A video shows a crowd allegedly chanting slogans amid the festivities. On social media, some students claimed that the group disrupted the event by chanting "Palestine Zindabad."

Rangoli destruction sparks conflict at Jamia Millia

The incident occurred during the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) annual Diwali celebration at Jamia Millia Islamia. The clash reportedly began when a group allegedly destroyed rangolis and kicked over diyas near Gate No. 7 around 7:30-8:00 pm. Deputy Commissioner of Police Southeast Ravi Kumar said, "A group of students affiliated with the ABVP were putting up diyas and making rangolis for Diwali." "The other group wrecked the decorations, which led to a scuffle...Both sides engaged in sloganeering," he added.

Security intervention controls situation at Jamia Millia

Viral videos on social media show people entering the event, chanting slogans, which led to a physical confrontation between the two groups. In a statement, ABVP noted that the exact cause of the clash is still under investigation. Security personnel intervened to control the situation, and police were stationed outside Jamia Millia Islamia overnight. Further details on the incident are awaited.