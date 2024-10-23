Summarize Simplifying... In short As Cyclone Dana approaches, Odisha and West Bengal are preparing for impact, evacuating over a million people and closing schools.

Train services have been disrupted and fishermen warned against sea ventures due to expected high wind speeds.

Relief efforts are underway, with local authorities and national disaster response teams on high alert, and preparations include inspections at Kolkata airport and the establishment of relief centers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall on Wednesday

Cyclone Dana: Odisha, Bengal brace for landfall; trains cancelled

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:22 am Oct 23, 202409:22 am

What's the story Cyclone Dana is likely to strike the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal in the early hours of Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The IMD has forecast wind speeds of 100-110km/h, gusting up to 120km/h. Heavy rainfall and high winds are expected along the eastern coast, especially from Puri in Odisha to Sagar Island in West Bengal.

Preparations

Evacuation plans underway in Odisha and West Bengal

In light of the IMD's warning, the governments of Odisha and West Bengal have started evacuation plans and shut educational institutions in vulnerable areas. Odisha is gearing up to shift over 10 lakh people from 3,000 villages in 14 districts to relief camps. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also said schools will remain shut in seven districts from October 23-26 as a precautionary measure.

Disruptions

Train services disrupted, fishermen advised against venturing into sea

Cyclone Dana has also caused train services to be canceled, with East Coast Railways canceling 198 trains passing through or originating from Odisha. Among the notable cancelations are the Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express and Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea between October 23 and 25 as wind speeds are expected to reach up to 60km/h along the coast.

Relief efforts

Odisha's CM urges MLAs to assist in rescue operations

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has appealed to local MLAs to help in rescue and relief operations. The state has set up over 5,000 relief centers with basic amenities like food, water, and medical supplies. Pregnant women due to deliver soon are being shifted to hospitals for safety.

Preparedness

Indian Coast Guard, NDRF on high alert for Cyclone Dana

The Indian Coast Guard is on high alert, mobilizing vessels and aircraft for rapid response. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also stationed teams on standby in both states. Authorities at Kolkata airport are conducting inspections and servicing installations as part of their preparedness measures. IMD's Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra emphasized the entire eastern coast is likely to be impacted by Cyclone Dana.