Under construction building collapses in Bengaluru; 1 dead, 5 trapped
A building under construction in Bengaluru's Babusapalya area collapsed on Tuesday, killing one and trapping at least 17 others. Reportedly, the incident was triggered by heavy rains that have been battering the city since last week. Rescue operations are currently underway with three persons already extracted from the rubble. Two fire and emergency department rescue vans are actively participating in these efforts.
Heavy rains cause widespread flooding in Bengaluru
The building collapse comes amid severe flooding across parts of Bengaluru, especially North Bengaluru and Yelahanka. Yelahanka recorded a staggering 157mm of rain in six hours from midnight to 6:00am on Tuesday, resulting in heavy waterlogging. Several areas, including Kendriya Vihar, were submerged under waist-deep water levels forcing the evacuation of residents using boats.
Heavy rains disrupt daily life in Bengaluru
The heavy downpour has badly affected daily life in the city, triggering traffic jams and keeping children away from schools. Many passengers missed flights and trains due to flooded roads. The inundation has also damaged household items, vehicles, and electronic goods in low-lying areas.
Government response to Bengaluru's weather crisis
Addressing the situation, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that while "we cannot stop nature," efforts are being made to alleviate suffering. Five teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed for rescue operations. The teams are using coracles to evacuate stranded people in affected areas. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath also visited flood-hit areas to take stock of the situation and offer help to residents.