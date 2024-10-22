Summarize Simplifying... In short The unresolved rape-murder case of a doctor in Kolkata has led to widespread protests by junior doctors demanding justice and increased security in hospitals.

Despite assurances from the state government, the doctors intensified their protest with a hunger strike, which was called off after talks with the Chief Minister.

The investigation continues as the victim's parents seek justice, highlighting systemic issues within West Bengal's healthcare infrastructure. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kolkata doctor's father wrote letter to Amit Shah

RG Kar rape-murder victim's father writes to Shah for 'guidance'

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:22 pm Oct 22, 202405:22 pm

What's the story The father of a Kolkata-based doctor, who was tragically raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In his letter on Tuesday, he detailed the "tremendous mental pressure and feeling helpless" that he and his wife are enduring. He wrote, "I along with my wife want to meet with you to discuss a few things regarding the situation and pray for your guidance and help."

Seeking resolution

Mother expresses hope for meeting with Shah

The deceased doctor's mother also wished to meet Shah, hoping to convey the mental agony they are suffering from their daughter's unresolved case. The doctor's semi-nude body was discovered on August 9 in the hospital's seminar hall. Initially, Kolkata Police arrested a civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, but the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later took over the case on a Calcutta High Court order.

Case developments

CBI arrests and junior doctors' protest

The CBI has since arrested Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, and Abhijit Mondal, the now-suspended officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station. In the wake of these developments, junior doctors across West Bengal launched a 'cease-work' protest demanding justice for their colleague. They demanded increased police protection in hospitals and the recruitment of permanent women police personnel.

Ongoing protests

Protests continue despite assurances from state government

The doctors' protest continued for 42 days, ending on September 21 after the state government assured them. However, the junior doctors intensified their protest with a hunger strike on October 5 when their demands weren't met by a state-imposed deadline. The hunger strike was called off on its 17th day after talks with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Continued action

Junior doctors plan further protests amid ongoing investigation

Despite calling off their hunger strike and proposed health sector shutdown, junior doctors intend to continue their protests vigorously. They have also scheduled a mass convention to discuss various demands. During a meeting with Banerjee, both sides acknowledged issues related to "threat culture" in hospitals but disagreed on its causes. The ongoing investigation continues as the parents seek justice for their daughter while navigating complex systemic issues within West Bengal's healthcare infrastructure.