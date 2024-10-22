Summarize Simplifying... In short The Supreme Court of India has warned the Uttar Pradesh government against demolishing properties linked to recent unrest without its permission, unless they infringe on public infrastructure.

The court is reviewing several petitions against this 'bulldozer justice', stating that mere accusations cannot justify such actions unless civic rules are violated.

Further hearings on the matter are scheduled for Wednesday.

The SC has put a stay on UP government's demolition drive

'Risk...': SC's warning to UP over bulldozer action

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:31 pm Oct 22, 202404:31 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court has put a stay on the Uttar Pradesh government's demolition drive in Bahraich, after communal violence on October 13. The violence broke out over a dispute over loud music during a Durga Puja idol immersion procession, killing 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra. The incident triggered arson and vandalism, forcing local authorities to snap internet services.

Legal proceedings

Demolition notices issued to properties linked to violence

In the wake of the violence, the Uttar Pradesh government sent demolition notices to properties associated with those allegedly involved in the unrest. Senior Advocate CU Singh, appearing for the petitioners, contended that the notices were punitive and the properties were aged between 10 and 70 years. He said the notices were issued on October 17 and posted on October 18, giving only three days for a response.

Court warning

Supreme Court warns UP government against violating orders

Justice BR Gavai of the Supreme Court warned the state government against violating court orders. "If they (Uttar Pradesh government) want to take the risk of flouting these orders, that's their choice," he said. The court reiterated that demolitions without its permission are barred unless they are encroachments on public infrastructure. Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj assured the court no action would be taken till Wednesday.

Legal review

Supreme Court reviews petitions against 'bulldozer justice'

The Supreme Court is hearing several petitions against 'bulldozer justice'—the demolition of properties of accused persons. The court has made it clear that mere accusations cannot warrant such actions unless there is a violation of civic rules. The matter will be heard further on Wednesday.