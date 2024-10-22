Summarize Simplifying... In short A powerful explosion at the Ordnance Factory Khamaria in Jabalpur, India, injured 15 workers and left one missing.

The blast, believed to be caused by a faulty hydraulic system during the refurbishment of Navy bombs, was so strong it caused part of the building to collapse.

Two people are said to be in critical condition

Jabalpur: Powerful explosion at ordnance factory injures 15, 1 missing

What's the story An explosion rocked the Ordnance Factory Khamaria in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday morning. The blast injured 15 people, two of whom are said to be in critical condition. The incident took place around 9:45am in Section F6 of the factory where bombs and explosives are manufactured.

Blast occurred during Navy bomb refurbishment

The explosion occurred while Navy bombs were being refurbished, particularly during steam cleaning. A faulty hydraulic system is believed to have caused the blast. The force was so strong that it was heard five kilometers away and a part of the building collapsed.

Emergency services respond, rescue operations underway

Emergency services, including fire brigades and ambulances, rushed to the scene. Two critically injured workers were rushed to Mahakaushal Hospital for immediate treatment. Another worker is still missing and is feared to be trapped under the debris. Colonel Vivek Mishra from the Indian Army's Central India Area Headquarters confirmed that rescue operations are ongoing.

Watch: Injured taken to hospital

Investigation ordered, factory authorities yet to confirm casualties

An investigation has been ordered to determine the exact cause of the explosion. Live Hindustan reported that two of the injured have succumbed to their injuries, however, this hasn't been officially confirmed by factory authorities. The Ordnance Factory Khamaria is a major ammunition production unit under India's Department of Defence Production. Senior officials have reached the spot, however, no official statement from the factory is out yet.