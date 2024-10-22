Jabalpur: Powerful explosion at ordnance factory injures 15, 1 missing
An explosion rocked the Ordnance Factory Khamaria in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday morning. The blast injured 15 people, two of whom are said to be in critical condition. The incident took place around 9:45am in Section F6 of the factory where bombs and explosives are manufactured.
Blast occurred during Navy bomb refurbishment
The explosion occurred while Navy bombs were being refurbished, particularly during steam cleaning. A faulty hydraulic system is believed to have caused the blast. The force was so strong that it was heard five kilometers away and a part of the building collapsed.
Emergency services respond, rescue operations underway
Emergency services, including fire brigades and ambulances, rushed to the scene. Two critically injured workers were rushed to Mahakaushal Hospital for immediate treatment. Another worker is still missing and is feared to be trapped under the debris. Colonel Vivek Mishra from the Indian Army's Central India Area Headquarters confirmed that rescue operations are ongoing.
Watch: Injured taken to hospital
Investigation ordered, factory authorities yet to confirm casualties
An investigation has been ordered to determine the exact cause of the explosion. Live Hindustan reported that two of the injured have succumbed to their injuries, however, this hasn't been officially confirmed by factory authorities. The Ordnance Factory Khamaria is a major ammunition production unit under India's Department of Defence Production. Senior officials have reached the spot, however, no official statement from the factory is out yet.