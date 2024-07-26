In short Simplifying... In short An Indian laborer, Gond, struck gold, or rather diamond, in a government-leased mine, unearthing a gem worth $100,000.

After paying a small fee and taxes, he's set to receive a hefty payout from an auction once the inventory hits $360,000.

Despite the declining diamond deposits in Panna, Gond's life-changing find has him dreaming of a debt-free life, investing in his children's education, and even buying a tractor.

By Simran Jeet 06:33 pm Jul 26, 202406:33 pm

What's the story Raju Gond, a 40-year-old laborer from Madhya Pradesh, India, has discovered a diamond valued at nearly $100,000 (₹8,300,000 approximately). Gond, who typically earns about $4 (₹332 approximately) a day through various jobs including fieldwork and driving tractors, discovered a plot of government land where he and his brother Rakesh occasionally dig for gold. Upon finding the diamond, Gond told CNN, "It shone spectacularly; I knew it was a diamond right then!"

Official evaluation

The diamond discovery confirmed and valued by the local office

After the discovery, Gond and his brother quickly returned home to share the news with their family. They then took their mother to the local Panna Diamond Office for an evaluation of the stone. Anupam Singh, the official diamond examiner, confirmed that it was a white diamond of 19.22 carats and valued it at approximately $95,500 (₹7,941,500 approximately). Singh noted that Panna is known for its rich diamond reserves, referencing significant finds in 1961 and 2018.

Mining regulations

Government's role in diamond discovery and auction process

Singh explained that the government leases shallow mines to families for diamond searching under local officials' supervision. The government takes an 11.5% royalty plus a small tax from any find, giving the rest to the discoverer. Gond had to complete a form, provide identification and photos, and pay $9.50 (₹800 approximately) to dig on the land. Once the Panna Diamond Office's inventory exceeds $360,000 (₹29,880,000 approximately), an auction will be held, and Gond will receive his payout.

Future investments

Laborer's plans for diamond discovery payout

Gond has already opened a bank account in anticipation of the funds from his diamond discovery. He plans to use the money to pay off his $6,000 (₹4,98,000) debt and invest in education for his children. Additionally, he intends to build homes, buy land, and possibly purchase a tractor. Despite the life-changing find, Gond and his brother returned to the mine in search of more diamonds.

Tribal livelihood

Declining diamond deposits and tribal livelihoods in Panna

Panna, an underdeveloped district in northern Madhya Pradesh, has a long history of diamond mining, though deposits have declined due to excessive mining. Most of the diamond deposits are believed to be in protected forest areas where mining is prohibited. Finding large diamonds is now rare. Earnings are modest, ranging from $3.01 to $3.61 (₹250 to ₹300 approximately) for an eight-hour workday. For decades, the mines have offered an alternative livelihood for Panna's predominantly tribal population.