By Chanshimla Varah 06:34 pm Apr 07, 202406:34 pm

What's the story A case has been filed against two women, identified as Palak and Pari, for allegedly assaulting three female security personnel at the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The altercation occurred on Saturday when the guards attempted to stop the women from shooting video reels in a restricted area of the temple. The three guards work for a private security firm.

Ajay Verma, Mahakal police station in-charge, confirmed the incident stating: "Two women...and a few other persons allegedly manhandled and thrashed three women guards after they were stopped from shooting video reels in the prohibited area on the temple premises." A case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene acts in public), and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been lodged against the accused.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain is a sacred Hindu shrine devoted to Lord Shiva. It is one of twelve Jyotirlingas, which are believed to be the deity's sacred abodes. In 2022, the administration banned photography and mobile phones inside the sanctum sanctorum at Mahakaleshwar Temple. Anand Sharma, then administrator of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, reportedly enforced this rule in 1998.