BJP picks Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh CM, drops Shivraj

1/4

India 2 min read

BJP picks Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh CM, drops Shivraj

By Prateek Talukdar 05:18 pm Dec 11, 202305:18 pm

The BJP chose Mohan Yadav as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday chose prominent leader Mohan Yadav as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh after a week of suspense. Yadav was the state minister of higher education in the outgoing cabinet and is an MLA from the Ujjain South constituency. He has been elected to the state assembly for three consecutive times in 2013, 2018, and 2023.

2/4

Why does this story matter?

The BJP retained power in Madhya Pradesh in the recent assembly elections by winning 163 seats in the 230-member House. The Congress was restricted to just 66 seats as compared to the previous assembly elections in 2018, when it won 114 seats, nosing ahead of the BJP. The BJP eventually came to power in 2020 as the Congress government in the state was toppled.

3/4

Khattar, Laxman, Lakra were BJP observers for Madhya Pradesh

The announcement came after a meeting of the newly-elected party MLAs. The party's three central observers, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, K Laxman, and Asha Lakra presided over the meeting. Earlier, the frontrunners for the chief ministerial position were said to be senior leaders like four-time CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Prahlad Singh Patel, Narendra Tomar, Kailash Vijayvargiya, VD Sharma, and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

4/4

Yadav's elevation comes as surprise

Ujjain South falls under the Ujjain Lok Sabha Constituency, which has been a saffron stronghold since 2003. The announcement came as a surprise since Yadav was not being considered part of the CM race. Separately, on Sunday, the BJP chose Vishu Deo Sai as Chhattisgarh's CM. The BJP's legislature meeting in Rajasthan is scheduled for Tuesday, where it is expected to declare Rajasthan's CM.