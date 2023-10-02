MP: 4 men allegedly gang-rape 35-year-old to avenge kin's murder

By Prateek Talukdar 04:17 pm Oct 02, 202304:17 pm

Four men allegedly abducted and gang-raped a 35-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh

Four men allegedly abducted and gang-raped a 35-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar district, the police said on Monday. The woman was found unconscious in a field with her hands and legs tied. Her clothes were torn, and she had cuts on her skin, suspected from a blade, Navbharat Times reported. The residents near the field rescued her and informed the police. The police booked the absconding accused for gang rape, kidnapping, and criminal intimidation.

Survivor identified accused, revealing connection to murder case

The survivor told the police she came to Ashok Nagar's Shadora from the neighboring Shivpuri district for treatment on Saturday. However, the accused abducted the woman around 4:00pm and took her away in a car, in which they gang-raped her throughout the night before dumping her in the field. The survivor told the police that she knew three of the accused. Reportedly, one of the accused is a witness in a murder case in which her husband is an accused.

Gang rape to avenge kin's death?

The victim identified three of the accused as Manna Lodhi, Shailendra Lodhi, and Devendra Lodhi. Her husband is accused in the murder case of Badam Lodhi, registered at Indar Police Station in Shivpuri. While Devendra is the witness in the case, the other two identified accused are the kin of the slain individual, Amar Ujala reported. It is speculated that the accused took the heinous step to avenge their relative's death. Officials said her medical examination reports are awaited.