Wanted ISIS terror suspect arrested by Delhi Police: Report

1/5

India 2 min read

Wanted ISIS terror suspect arrested by Delhi Police: Report

By Snehadri Sarkar 02:27 pm Oct 02, 202302:27 pm

Suspected ISIS terrorist arrested by Delhi Police in major breakthrough

In a major development, the Delhi Police's Special Cell has reportedly arrested one of the National Investigation Agency (NIA)'s most wanted terrorists, Shahnawaz alias Shafi Uzzama. Shahnawaz, a suspected ISIS terrorist, was allegedly arrested from a hideout in the national capital. The Delhi Police's Special Cell, among several other probe agencies, has been working with the NIA to take down terror networks across India.

2/5

Cash reward was offered for information on suspects

Notably, Shahnawaz had a reward of Rs. 3 lakh on his head and was sought after in connection to the "Pune ISIS module" case. According to the news agency ANI, the module was planning to carry out terror activities in North India on instructions from handlers abroad. Other than Shahnawaz, the Special Cell has previously arrested two more individuals in the matter.

3/5

Shahnawaz being interrogated, further probe to be launched: Police

On the other hand, officials told the news agency PTI that Shahnawaz is being interrogated. A further probe to gather more details regarding his potential connections and involvement in terrorist activities will be launched. The Delhi Police also stated that Shahnawaz's arrest is a major boost in ongoing efforts to maintain security and combat terrorism in the national capital.

4/5

All you need to know about Shahnawaz

According to the news outlet NDTV, Shahnawaz is an engineer by profession from Delhi. The 30-year-old and two other accomplices faced arrest by the Pune Police on July 18 over a robbery, but Shahnawaz allegedly managed to escape by jumping out of the police vehicle. Reports also suggested that Shahnawaz later fled to the national capital and had been living in a secret hideaway since then.

5/5

Significance of Shamil Nachan's arrest by NIA

Moreover, in August, the NIA arrested several individuals accused of promoting ISIS activities in Pune. Among those detained was Shamil Saquib Nachan, whose residence had incriminating material that exposed the alleged ISIS conspiracy. Furthermore, PTI also reported that Nachan and others planned to disrupt communal harmony in India by making and detonating improvised explosive devices.