BJP leadership to announce Rajasthan CM after results: Rajyavardhan Rathore

1/5

Politics 2 min read

BJP leadership to announce Rajasthan CM after results: Rajyavardhan Rathore

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:21 pm Dec 03, 202312:21 pm

Rajyavardhan Rathore said that BJP leadership will announce about Rajasthan CM after results

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union sports minister Rajavardhan Singh Rathore on Sunday said the party leadership would decide about the Rajasthan chief minister after the results. However, he expressed confidence that his party would win in Rajasthan with a huge majority. Rathore said the fight was between the "massive governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi" and the "misgovernance of the Congress."

2/5

Why does this story matter?

The Congress is looking to retain power in Rajasthan and break the jinx of the state bringing in different parties after every term. The BJP's election campaign was focused on an "anti-incumbency" wave in the state. There are 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan, but polling took place for 199 seats after a Congress candidate from Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat, Gurmeet Singh Konoor died of sepsis.

3/5

'Contest between PM Modi's massive governance and Congress's misgovernance'

Rathore told NDTV, "It is an exciting day. It's a contest between the massive governance of PM Modi vs massive misgovernance of the Congress." About the choice of chief minister, he said that the party leadership would make that announcement after the final results. "It is a team effort, a collective effort, somebody will lead. Party will decide at the right time," he said.

4/5

Rathore claims BJP will win polls with vast majority

Moreover, Rathore said that the people of the state wanted to bring about change, which is why they voted in large numbers. Notably, the state witnessed 69% voting on November 25. Exit polls have given the BJP a slight edge over the ruling Congress. However, Rathore claimed there would be "no close contest," as the BJP would win the polls with a vast majority.

5/5

Contenders for Rajasthan CM post from BJP

The two-time former chief minister, Vasundhara Raje, reportedly remains the top contender for the CM post in Rajasthan. She has been the face of the BJP in Rajasthan for the last 20 years, since 2003. Other candidates include Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari, Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnav, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Alwar MP Mahant Balaknath.