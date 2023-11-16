Can file FIR against platforms for AI bias: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:00 pm Nov 16, 202305:00 pm

MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that users can file FIR against tech platforms for AI bias

Union Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday that people can file police complaints against tech platforms whose artificial intelligence (AI) systems display bias. In response to a post on X, he said the Information Technology (IT) Act's safe harbor provision would not apply to platforms found promoting such biases. His response came after a user complained that Google's AI chatbot, Bard, refused to summarize an article from OpIndia, calling it a "biased and unreliable source."

Why does this story matter?

This is not the first time that the Centre has flagged concerns about the use of AI. Ahead of the G20 Summit in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged the unethical usage of AI at the dialogue forum Business 20 (B20). He also proposed a "global framework" against such practices and sought support from other countries to stop algorithm bias and its impact on society.

Violations of safety, trust obligations

Chandrasekhar claimed that "search bias, algorithmic bias, and AI models with bias" were legitimate breaches of the safety and trust responsibilities under Rule 3(1)(b) of the IT Act. "Those who are aggrieved by this can file FIRs against such platforms", he said. The minister added that safe harbor protection under Section 79 of the act would not be applicable in such instances. Chandrasekhar underscored the increasing concern surrounding AI bias and its potential influence on law enforcement and government decision-making.

Safe harbor provisions and Digital India Bill

Chandrasekhar's remarks also implied that the safe harbor provision of the IT Act would not be applicable to platforms found to promote algorithmic or search bias or possess discriminatory AI models. The act currently provides safe harbor protection to internet platforms, granting them legal immunity for content shared by users on their platforms. However, the upcoming "Digital India Bill (DIB)" is reportedly aimed at eliminating such provisions.

Google Bard accused of spreading false information

The controversy began when X user Arun Pudur shared screenshots of a conversation with Google Bard, requesting the platform to summarize an OpIndia article. However, Bard reportedly declined the user's request, claiming that the platform is known for spreading false information. Google has yet to respond to the controversy and the minister's comments on the issue.

Know about 'the Bletchley Declaration,' upcoming AI summit in India

Earlier this month, India signed "The Bletchley Declaration," along with 28 other nations, emphasizing the necessity of aligning AI systems with human aims and encouraging further research into AI's full potential. Chandrasekhar also invited all countries to the next Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) and India AI summits, both scheduled for December 2023. These activities come at the heels of India's preparations for the DIB, which aims to provide protection against AI algorithms while also empowering individuals.