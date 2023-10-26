UK to host world's first AI safety institute: Rishi Sunak

By Dwaipayan Roy Oct 26, 2023

Sunak envisions AI as a transformative force on par with industrial revolution

The world's inaugural AI safety institute will be established in the UK, as revealed by PM Rishi Sunak during an address in London. The institute's primary objective will be to scrutinize and test emerging artificial intelligence technologies, thereby contributing to the global understanding of AI safety. Sunak envisions AI as a transformative force on par with the industrial revolution, electricity, or the internet, while also recognizing the "new dangers and new fears" that must be addressed.

Addressing potential risks and consequences

Sunak cautioned that, if not managed properly, AI could facilitate the creation of weapons, empower terrorist organizations to wreak havoc, and be utilized by criminals for cyber-attacks, disinformation, and fraud. He also touched upon the extreme risk of humans losing control over AI, known as "super intelligence." Although Sunak did not wish to incite panic, he asserted that it is the duty of leaders to take these risks seriously and respond appropriately.

AI safety institute's role and investments

The AI safety institute will assess and test novel AI models to comprehend their potential and investigate all associated risks, ranging from societal issues like bias and misinformation to the most severe threats. Sunak announced an investment of nearly £1 billion in a supercomputer "thousands of times faster than the one you have at home," along with an additional £2.5 billion dedicated to quantum computers, which can outpace even the supercomputer exponentially.

Global AI safety summit and engaging leading powers

In anticipation of the Global AI Safety Summit taking place on November 1-2, Sunak shared that the gathering will unite prominent representatives from civil society, trailblazing AI firms, and countries at the forefront of AI utilization. Despite some objections, China has been invited to participate in the summit, as Sunak contends that a comprehensive AI strategy cannot be achieved without involving all major global AI players.