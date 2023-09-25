Getty Images unveils AI-powered art generator: How it works

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 25, 2023 | 07:58 pm 2 min read

The tool is free for regular Getty customers

Getty Images, a leading stock image site, has unveiled its first artificial intelligence (AI) image generator. It is powered by NVIDIA's Edify AI model from the Picasso cloud service. The tool is available for free to regular Getty customers and offers various aspect ratios and filters. Generated images come with a royalty-free license and can be licensed by other subscribers.

Overcoming copyright concerns with AI imagery

Previously, Getty Images had resisted AI-generated images, citing "open questions with respect to the copyright of outputs from these models." The firm also questioned the "unaddressed rights issues with respect to the underlying imagery and metadata used to train these models." Now, however, it has embraced AI image generation, joining other stock image services like Shutterstock and Adobe Stock.

Contributors benefit from AI licensing revenue

Getty Images has implemented a "contributor compensation model for AI licensing," which will distribute profits generated by the tool to its contributors annually. The amount each contributor earns will be based on the number of files they've uploaded to the site and their earnings through traditional licensing. This new revenue stream for contributors does not offer an opt-out option unless they terminate their agreement with Getty.

The image generator has a prompt-building tool

The AI image generator is trained on all of Getty's contributors' images, encompassing premium content. When creating pictures, users will have the choice between multiple aspect ratios as well as the various filters, they might see in the simplest of image editing apps. There will also be a prompt-building tool that will break down the prompts into a "subject, verb, and general description."

