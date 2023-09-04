Sony's Spatial Reality Display goes official at Rs. 7 lakh

Written by Akash Pandey September 04, 2023 | 05:28 pm 2 min read

ELF-SR2 offers realistic 3D content without the use of special glasses or VR headsets (Photo credit: Sony)

Sony has launched its next-generation Spatial Reality Display (ELF-SR2) in India, offering a glasses-free 3D experience for various use cases. The device eliminates the need for special glasses or VR headsets and is made for applications in industrial design, architecture, surgical planning, engineering, construction, retail, software development, and entertainment. The innovative piece of technology is available via authorized Sony distributors in India, at a whopping price tag of Rs. 7 lakh.

It offers content upscaling from 2K to 4K resolution

The Sony Spatial Reality Display features a massive 27-inch 4K resolution screen, providing an immersive depth of field. It is equipped with high-speed vision sensors and promises superfast processing, real-time renderings, and low latency, which helps reduce motion blur and crosstalk. The display supports 10-bit processing and a 100% Adobe RGB color gamut. It also offers content upscaling from 2K to 4K resolution, using its super-resolution engine.

It offers enhanced facial tracking for a natural 3D experience

The Sony Spatial Reality Display offers enhanced facial tracking and recognition to map the viewer's eyes for a natural and comfortable visual experience. The screen makes the digital content appear three-dimensional without needing the user to have a headgear. The device's innovative technology and wide range of applications make it a valuable tool for professionals in various industries seeking a glasses-free 3D experience.

