Truecaller's AI assistant can filter spam calls for you

Written by Akash Pandey August 11, 2023 | 03:11 pm 2 min read

Amid the rising cases of scams, Truecaller Assistant will help people deal more effectively (Photo credit: Truecaller)

Truecaller has introduced an AI-powered 'Truecaller Assistant,' which can answer calls on behalf of users. The cloud-based virtual assistant can converse in Hindi, English, and Hinglish. It also allows users to access a live transcript of the conversation via the app. The feature will automatically screen incoming calls for you, thereby filtering spam calls without disturbing you.

How does the new feature work?

Truecaller Assistant offers real-time call insights and quick responses, allowing users to enjoy enhanced control and convenience. Users will need to configure the Assistant and activate call forwarding. The Assistant will then be able to manage incoming calls and provide real-time in-app transcripts. The feature also lets individuals take control of the call mid-way if they feel the need to personally answer it.

Broader availability and language support coming soon

Currently available on Android in India, Truecaller Assistant will expand to the iOS ecosystem in the coming months and support more languages. The Assistant is housed entirely on the cloud, with infrastructure developed from market to market to comply with local regulations. According to Rishit Jhunjhunwala, the Managing Director of Truecaller India, "The concept is akin to an evolved answering machine tailored for smartphones."

Truecaller Assistant is a rebranded version of Call Hero

Truecaller Assistant is an ingenious solution that was introduced as "Call Hero," by a venture of the same name. This company was subsequently acquired by Truecaller, which seamlessly integrated the tech into its framework. The rebranded "Truecaller Assistant" was first announced in the US, where Call Hero had already established a presence. The feature has since been released in numerous international markets.

The facility adds to Truecaller's popularity in India

India is Truecaller's largest market, accounting for 255.4 million of 355.6 million global monthly active users in the April-June quarter. This dominance translates into significant financial contributions, as India accounts for 79.6% of Truecaller's global revenue. The company has three revenue streams in India: advertising on the app, premium subscriptions, and enterprise services under "Truecaller for Business." The new feature will attract more users.