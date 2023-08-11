Technology

Latest WhatsApp update adds multi-account support for Android beta users

Written by Akash Pandey August 11, 2023 | 01:39 pm 2 min read

New accounts will remain linked to your WhatsApp until you signout

WhatsApp's latest beta version for Android introduces the highly anticipated multi-account support feature. Currently available to select beta testers, this addition allows users to manage multiple WhatsApp accounts on a single device. The new facility is a game-changer for those juggling several WhatsApp accounts on separate devices. As the testing process continues, the feature's availability is expected to expand over time.

You can switch between accounts from a single menu

Multi-account support streamlines conversations from various accounts onto one device, eliminating the need for a second phone. The feature is accessible in the WhatsApp beta for Android update bearing the firmware version 2.23.17.8. Under Settings, tap on the arrow icon next to the QR code adjacent to your name. Now, you can add new accounts and switch between them seamlessly from the same menu.

The feature may roll out on the stable version soon

Although the multi-account support feature is still in its beta testing phase, it is confirmed to be coming to WhatsApp in the future. While some changes may occur during testing, users can look forward to managing multiple accounts on a single device with ease. This update will undoubtedly enhance the overall WhatsApp experience for users with more than one account.