Technology

Reliance Jio may announce two new smartphones at AGM 2023

Written by Akash Pandey August 11, 2023 | 12:51 pm 2 min read

The JioPhone 5G might be manufactured in a Noida-based facility (Photo credit: Twitter/@ArpitNahiMila)

Reliance Industries will conduct its AGM 2023 event on August 28. The company will discuss its expansion plans and reveal the upcoming JioPhone 5G. The device may finally make its debut after being leaked in June. In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted two new Jio-branded smartphones on the BIS certification site. These devices are being manufactured in Noida.

Two listings might belong to a final variant

As per the BIS listing, there are two model numbers: JBV161W1 and JBV162W1. However, it isn't certain whether these two belong to a final variant of the JioPhone 5G or are completely new devices. Previously, hands-on images of the JioPhone 5G's working unit were leaked, revealing its complete design. The handset could be priced aggressively to take on Samsung and Redmi models.

Take a look at Sharma's post

Take a look at the expected specifications

As per the leaks, the JioPhone 5G will sport a 90Hz, 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch design. At the back, 13MP main and 2MP macro cameras are anticipated. Up front, it may include an 8MP shooter. The device could use a Snapdragon 480 chipset, with 4GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Under the hood, it may house a 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W charging.