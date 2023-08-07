Reliance AGM 2023 on August 28, exciting 5G announcements await

Business

Reliance AGM 2023 on August 28, exciting 5G announcements await

Written by Akash Pandey August 07, 2023 | 11:59 am 2 min read

The event will kick off at 2:00pm

Reliance Industries is set for its 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 28, with Chairman Mukesh Ambani expected to share the company's growth and expansion plans. The event will be live-streamed on the company's YouTube channel. Since Ambani uses the AGM platform to announce new Jio products/services, information regarding Jio 5G plans, JioPhone 5G, and Jio Financial Services' listing date are anticipated.

Jio 5G plans are likely to be announced

Jio 5G services are already available in several Indian cities, with full coverage expected by 2024. While the rollout is well underway, the company is yet to announce its 5G plans, as customers have been using 5G services on existing 4G plans. The 5G subscriptions will probably cost about the same as current 4G plans, but they are likely to offer more benefits.

Details on JioPhone 5G should be revealed

At AGM 2023, Reliance Industries is expected to shed light on the JioPhone 5G, which has been doing rounds on the internet for a while now. Earlier, in June, a working unit of the phone appeared in live shots, revealing its design in full glory. The handset will debut in the entry-level 5G smartphone segment, rivaling the likes of Samsung and Redmi models.

Air Fiber 5G hotspot's availability might be confirmed

Last year, Jio announced the Air Fiber 5G hotspot device at AGM. However, the device is still not available for purchase. The upcoming meeting may reveal Air Fiber's India price and availability. This ultra-high-speed 5G hotspot device delivers wireless fiber-like speeds at home or office. The Air Fiber 5G hotspot console will be highly useful in day-to-day usage, offering uninterrupted connectivity.

Share this timeline