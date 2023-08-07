Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 07, 2023 | 11:47 am 3 min read

Ethereum is up 0.22% from yesterday

Bitcoin has climbed by 0.10% over the last 24 hours, trading at $29,083.86. It is 1.07% lower than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.22% from yesterday and now trades at $1,837.83. It is down 1.43% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $565.82 billion and $220.89 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $243.80, which is 0.22% down from yesterday and a 0.30% rise from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.66, down 1.46% in the last 24 hours. It is 11.53% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.36%) and $0.077 (down 0.81%), respectively.

Solana is down by 4.78% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.27 (up 1.33%), $5.01 (up 0.022%), $0.0000099 (down 4.52%), and $0.66 (up 0.44%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 4.78% while Polka Dot has declined by 3.53%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 11.08% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 3.45%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are XDC Network, Dash, Basic Attention Token, Hedera, and Optimism. They are trading at $0.077 (up 6.02%), $32.95 (up 5.20%), $0.22 (up 4.25%), $0.055 (up 3.47%), and $1.73 (up 2.52%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.06%) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Gala, Shiba Inu, Compound, Theta Network, and ApeCoin. They are trading at $0.022 (down 4.42%), $0.0000099 (down 4.17%), $56.88 (down 2.77%), $0.77 (down 2.63%), and $1.91 (down 2.39%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $29,100.25 (up 0.20%), $0.99 (up 0.03%), $12.69 (up 0.69%), $7.17 (down 0.47%), and $5.97 (down 2.12%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, The Sandbox, Axie Infinity, Stacks, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $4.15 (up 1.60%), $0.44 (down 0.24%), $5.88 (up 0.13%), $0.55 (up 0.03%), and $0.77 (up 0.38%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.16 trillion, a 0.12% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $20.66 billion, which marks a 2.05% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.17 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.19 trillion three months ago.

