Google Slides gets support for annotation feature: How to use

Written by Akash Pandey August 11, 2023 | 04:56 pm 1 min read

The new feature lets you highlight or emphasize key content while presenting in Google Slides (Photo credit: Google)

Google is adding a native annotation feature to its presentation software, Google Slides. The new tool allows users to doodle on their slide decks to make presentations more engaging, interactive, and impactful. Until now, Google Slides users had to rely on Chrome extensions such as Annotate and Web Paint to add comments and marks on their presentation slides.

Here's how to access the annotation feature

The new annotation feature is accessible through the three-dot menu located at the bottom left of the screen during presentations. It includes a pen tool with various color options and an eraser, making it simpler to annotate. Using this feature, you can "circle, underline, draw connections or make quick notes," according to Google.

It will gradually roll out to more users

In the coming days, Google will release the annotation feature for all users. By integrating this feature directly into Slides, Google hopes to enhance the overall presentation experience, eliminating the need for third-party extensions and providing a more seamless way to incorporate annotations and doodles. Annotations will be available to all Google Slides users, with both paid Google Workspace and free Google accounts.