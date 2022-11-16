Technology

Top 5 mirrorless cameras available under Rs. 80,000

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 16, 2022, 12:05 am 3 min read

Mirrorless cameras open up a whole new level of possibilities in the world of photography. As the name indicates, these cameras capture images without using a mirror in the camera body. As a result, you get steadier and less-shaky shots along with reliable videos, when compared to other digital cameras. Here are some of the best mirrorless cameras under Rs. 80,000 in India.

Are mirrorless cameras better than DSLRs?

Both mirrorless cameras and DSLRs can shoot at fast shutter speeds and capture a burst of images. But the former has an edge. Mirrorless cameras capture more details in the images. And their mechanical shutter makes it possible to shoot more images at faster speeds. They are more portable as well and provide better video quality even in lower-end models.

Canon EOS M200: Available at Rs. 43,995

The Canon EOS M200 boasts a 25.8MP (f/3.5, f/6.3) camera, which comes with an APS-C CMOS sensor, Eye Detection, Auto Focus, and 3x optical zoom. It has a 3.0-inch touchscreen display, which offers a 180-degree rotatory mechanism for Self Portrait mode. There is an in-built "Creative Assist" feature for editing images and adding effects in real-time. The mirrorless camera weighs 900g.

FUJIFILM X Series X-A7: Retails at Rs. 59,999

The FUJIFILM X Series X-A7 packs a 24.2MP (f/3.5-5.6) camera having an APS-C CMOS sensor, which supports 3x optical zoom, Eye Detection, and AutoFocus. It has a 3.5-inch touchscreen display with a 360-degree rotation. There are various shooting modes for photography. The camera records 4K videos at 30fps using data equal to 6K videos. It is fairly lightweight at 271g.

Panasonic Lumix DMC-GH4: Priced at Rs. 73,999

The Panasonic Lumix DMC-GH4 has a 16.05MP (f/2.0) Live MOS sensor with up to 4x digital zoom. It covers 49 areas of AutoFocus in photo or video. The 3.0-inch touchscreen display can be used as viewfinder for shooting videos, which is possible at 4K resolution at 24fps. The mirrorless camera weighs nearly 560g.

Nikon Z50: Available at Rs. 74,990

The Nikon Z50 features a 20.9MP camera with a BSI-CMOS sensor which covers 209 AutoFocus points. It can be paired with the Z DX 16-50mm (f/3.5-6.3) or 50-250mm (f/4.5-6.3) VR lenses to effectively reduce camera shake. It sports a 3.2-inch touchscreen panel. It also supports SnapBridge 2.6, a feature that allows seamless data transfer on compatible devices. The camera weighs approximately 450g.

Sony Alpha ILCE 6100Y: Priced at Rs. 78,990

The Sony Alpha ILCE 6100Y is offered with a 24.2MP (f/2.2, f/3.2) camera which uses an APS-C CMOS sensor with Eye Detection and 425 phase-detection AutoFocus points. The camera can shoot 4K videos at 100fps. It comes with wireless remote control as well. It is equipped with a 2.95-inch touchscreen with a "My Menu" feature for quick access to settings. The device weighs 403g.