ElevenLabs's AI tool can fake your voice in 30 languages

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 23, 2023 | 10:46 am 2 min read

Arabic, Korean, Swedish, and Ukrainian are some of the supported languages

ElevenLabs has recently expanded its AI voice cloning technology to support an additional 22 languages, bringing the total to 30. The new languages include Arabic, Korean, Swedish, and Ukrainian. The company provides two AI voice tools: a text-to-speech model and "VoiceLab," which enables users to clone voices by inputting speech fragments.To ensure users can only clone their own voice, new measures have been implemented.

AI voices can revolutionize audiobooks and gaming

The technology is being promoted as a solution for companies to create audiobooks, videos, and voice NPCs in video games. ElevenLabs has joined hands with game publisher Paradox Interactive, but voice actors have expressed apprehension about the technology potentially undercutting their work. The company argues that AI voices can save time and money for publishers.

New security measures are in place to prevent misuse

After the initial misuse of the platform by 4Chan users and AI evangelists, ElevenLabs has integrated new measures to ensure users can only clone their own voice. Users must verify their speech with a text captcha prompt, which is then compared to the original voice sample. Co-founder Mati Staniszewski aims to cover more languages and voices with AI in order to eliminate linguistic barriers.

Lukeman Literary has embraced affordable AI narration

Lukeman Literary, a publisher of works by public figures such as Rutger Hauer and the Dalai Lama, has praised ElevenLabs' technology. Initially skeptical of AI narration due to quality concerns, Lukeman now considers it a "godsend" for independent writers because it is more affordable compared to human narration.