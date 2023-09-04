IIT-Madras start-up launches smart ring with fitness, payment facilities

Written by Akash Pandey September 04, 2023 | 06:34 pm 2 min read

The smart ring is designed to deliver accurate health information (Photo credit: Muse Wearables)

Muse Wearables, a Bengaluru-based tech start-up from IIT Madras, has announced its own version of the smart ring 'Ring One.' The wearable offers advanced health-tracking features and contactless payment capabilities. While being designed and produced entirely in India, the smart ring is set to make a global debut on September 27. Post launching in global markets, India release is slated for October 25. The device is currently up for pre-bookings in the country for Rs. 99 via the official website.

Everything you need to know about the smart ring

Ring One smart ring monitors six important health metrics including heart rate patterns, SpO2 levels, body temperature, breathing, and blood pressure. Besides that, the wearable can track sleep patterns, and assist users with meditation using a Relaxation Index. It can also detect workouts and provide detailed insights. The device is water resistant up to 100 meters. It'll come in nine different sizes and four color options. Muse Wearable claims up to seven days on a single charge on the product.

It boasts clinical-grade accuracy for health monitoring

Ring One is touted to be the first-ever smart ring in the world to offer cuff-less blood pressure measurement and clinical-grade accuracy for health information, making it a dependable wearable device for health tracking. The smart ring is equipped with cutting-edge sensors, and it has been trained with five million data points from over 4,000 individuals, according to Muse Wearables. In addition, its contactless payment feature adds to its versatility as a wearable device.

Muse Wearables aims to revolutionize the wearable tech market

The popularity of smart rings has surged recently, and companies like Noise and boAt have already released their own versions. Muse Wearables, headquartered in Bengaluru with registered offices in Chennai, Singapore, and the US, currently sells the world's first payment-enabled hybrid smartwatches. With the launch of Ring One, the startup aims to transform the wearable technology market and provide users with a versatile and reliable wearable device.

You will get these benefits on pre-ordering

The Ring One smart ring is up for pre-order via the brand's official website for just Rs. 99. Once you have secured the booking, you will receive a special Super Invite for the launch. You shall be allowed to purchase the product at a 30% lower price, get free lifetime access to the smart app, and receive order on priority.

