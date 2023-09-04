Realme C51, with 50MP main camera, launched at Rs. 9,000

Written by Rishabh Raj September 04, 2023 | 05:57 pm 2 min read

The phone has an iPhone 14 Pro like camera design and Dynamic Island-like software feature (Photo credit: Realme India)

Realme has unveiled its latest budget smartphone, the Realme C51, in India. The device features a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging, and a 50MP dual rear camera module. Available in Carbon Black and Mint Green color options, the phone is priced at Rs. 8,999 for its sole variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Purchase options and launch offers

The Realme C51 can be purchased through Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores. As part of the launch offers, customers can avail an additional discount of Rs. 500 on HDFC, SBI, ICICI, Axis, and Kotak Bank cards when purchasing the device. One of the highlights of the handset is its "mini capsule" feature which shows battery status, data usage, and daily steps around the display notch.

The screen has HD+ resolution

The Realme C51 sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (720x1600) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It offers a peak brightness of 560-nits. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security and supports dual SIMs.

For selfies, there is an 8MP snapper

Equipped with a dual rear camera setup, the Realme C51 features a 50MP primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and an unspecified secondary sensor. An 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture is available for selfies and video calls. The device is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. It runs on Android 13 and supports RAM expansion technology, offering up to 4GB of virtual RAM.

