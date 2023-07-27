Technology

Samsung reveals Indian prices of new foldables, tablets, and smartwatches

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 27, 2023 | 11:09 am 3 min read

The smartphones will go on sale from August 11 (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung revealed a host of new hardware at its Galaxy Unpacked event that took place in its home country yesterday. Along with Tab S9 and Watch 6 series, the tech giant unveiled its much-awaited next-generation foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5. Now, the firm has revealed the Indian prices of its gadgets. Let us have a look.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 offers a 7.6-inch main display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 has a book-like design with a new 'Flex Hinge' mechanism that eliminates the gap between the screen halves. It gets IPX8 protection. The device features a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED (1812x2176 pixels) main display and a 6.2-inch (904x2316 pixels) cover panel, both with a 120Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, it measures 13.4mm in thickness and weighs 253g.

The device is fueled by a 4,400mAh battery

Fold5 flaunts 50MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto cameras at the rear. On the cover screen, it boasts a 10MP camera. On the inside, there is a 4MP under-display camera. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB of storage. It boots Android 13-based One UI 5.1 and packs a 4,400mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 flaunts a 6.7-inch main screen

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 features a clamshell-like form factor and comes with Flex Hinge that gives it a no-gap profile and IPX8-level waterproofing. The foldable offers a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2640 pixels) AMOLED main display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 3.4-inch AMOLED cover screen with adaptive brightness. The device is roughly 15.1mm thick and weighs 187g.

The device is powered by a 3,700mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is equipped with 12MP primary and 12MP ultra-wide sensors. It has a 10MP punch-hole selfie shooter on the inside. The smartphone gets Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, with 8GB RAM and 256GB/512GB storage. It runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1. Under the hood, it's powered by a 3,700mAh battery, with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

The Galaxy Watch 6 series gets Always On display

The Galaxy Watch 6 lineup, comprising Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, was also revealed at the event. The smartwatches feature a Super AMOLED Always On display and pack 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. They offer 40 hours of battery life when Always On Display is disabled and run on Wear OS 4.0 with One UI 5 Watch on top.

Galaxy Tab S9 series supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity

Samsung pulled the wraps off the Galaxy Tab S9 series. It comprises three models: Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra. The Tab S9 series offers a Dynamic 2X AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. All models are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and run Android 13-based One UI 5.1. Connectivity options include 5G and Wi-Fi 6E.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5: Pricing and availability

The Galaxy Z Fold5 is priced at Rs. 1,54,999, Rs. 1,64,999, and Rs. 1,84,999 for its 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB models respectively. Meanwhile, Flip5 begins at Rs. 99,999 for its base 8GB/256GB variant and goes up to Rs. 1,09,999 for its 8GB/512GB model. The devices are currently up for pre-bookings and will go on sale on August 11.

Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 lineup: Pricing

Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra are priced at Rs. 72,999, Rs. 90,999, and Rs. 1,08,999 for the base (Wi-Fi only) 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB models, respectively. Galaxy Watch 6 starts at Rs. 29,999 (Bluetooth) and goes up to Rs. 36,999 (LTE) for the standard model. The Classic variant falls in the price bracket of Rs. 36,999 to Rs. 43,999.