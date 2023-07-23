Technology

Galaxy Unpacked: Leak reveals launch prices of Samsung Fold5, Flip5

Written by Akash Pandey July 23, 2023 | 04:31 pm 3 min read

The Galaxy Z Fold5 is rumored to support stylus on outer screen too (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked is just around the corner, and it will be the busiest event in years. The brand will introduce a range of hardware products including the fifth-generation foldables, the Watch6 series, and the Tab S9 and S9 FE line-up. After a series of leaks and tip-offs, a new leak has disclosed the launch prices of the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5 models.

Why does this story matter?

Samsung's Z line-up models are always a subject of discussion. The brand struggles to keep details under wraps, and as a result, the specifications and press images of foldables begin to surface way ahead of their planned release. Per the new leak, Flip5 will witness an obvious increase in launch price over its predecessor, whereas Fold5 will cost less than Fold4, which seems unusual.

Here are the tipped launch prices

The Galaxy Z Fold5 will debut starting at Rs. 1,50,000, according to Paras Guglani. However, it will be available for Rs. 1,43,500, with offers. Now, to recall, Fold4 was launched starting at Rs. 1,54,999 for its base 12GB/256GB configuration. Separately, the Galaxy Z Flip5 will be introduced starting at Rs. 1 lakh (Rs. 10,000 higher than Flip4). With offers, it will cost Rs. 95,000.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Flip5: Everything we know

Galaxy Z Fold5 will retain a nearly similar design as its predecessor, but with slight changes in the LED flash placement. The Galaxy Z Flip5 is getting a substantial upgrade in terms of aesthetics. The device will settle for a bigger, more practical outer screen, to compete with the likes of flip-style foldables such as OPPO Find N2 Flip and Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra.

A new hinge mechanism will reduce gap

As per the official-looking press images, it seems like the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5 will bear a new waterdrop hinge. The new mechanism will eliminate the gap when the devices are kept folded. The IPX8 rating is likely to be retained from fourth-generation models.

The Flip5 will sport a 3.4-inch outer screen

The Galaxy Z Fold5 may have 7.6-inch primary and 6.2-inch secondary panels, with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Z Flip5 could sport 6.7-inch main and 3.4-inch outer screens, with a 120Hz refresh rate. Per Ishan Agarwal, the Fold5 will get Phantom Black, Cream, and Icy Blue colorways. The Flip5 will debut in Graphite, Cream, Lavender, and Mint. Samsung-exclusive colors will also be available.

The Fold5 is likely to support 8K video recording

The Galaxy Z Fold5 will house 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto lenses. Up front, 10MP cameras in punch-hole (outer) and under-display (inner) are expected. It should support 8K video recording like its predecessor. The Galaxy Z Flip5 will feature 12MP main and ultra-wide cameras. It may get a 10MP camera on a flexible display for selfies and video calls.

The foldables will boot new OneUI custom skin

The Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5 will use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The devices will boot Android 13 with OneUI 5.1 custom skin. As per Agarwal, Fold5 will be offered in 256GB/512GB/1TB storage configurations. The Flip5 will come in 128GB/256GB storage models.