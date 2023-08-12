Technology

Android 14 will let you block full-screen advertisements: Here's how

Written by Akash Pandey August 12, 2023 | 04:37 pm 2 min read

The feature will bring great relief to users who are tired of being interrupted by full-screen ads and notifications (Photo credit: Mishal Rahman)

Android 14 will include a new feature that will enable users to revoke an app's permission to display full-screen advertisements. Ideally, the full-screen notifications are for incoming calls and alarms. However, some websites and apps may abuse the functionality, taking over your phone's screen to show advertisements. Such advertisements are often hard to close but Android 14 will let you handle them with ease.

The feature will be under 'Manage full screen intents' setting

As discovered by Mishal Rahman, with Android 14, users will be allowed to toggle the USE_FULL_SCREEN_INTENT permission, which apps use to provide full-screen notifications. Although this permission isn't the only method apps use to present you with full-screen advertisements, it's one that ad providers often abuse. By disabling the permission, apps should have a harder time bombarding you with advertisements.

Take a look at Rahman's post

New apps won't automatically receive permission

Post installing the Android 14 update, Google will not grant the USE_FULL_SCREEN_INTENT permission by default to apps being downloaded from the Play Store. Only the dialer and alarm clock apps will have permission by default. However, if you installed an app before updating to Android 14, the OS won't automatically revoke the permission, and you'll have to do it manually.

The feature will give Android 14 users more freedom

Advertisements are crucial for service providers, websites, and apps as they help generate revenue. However, there is a fine line between acceptable advertisements and intrusive ones. The full-screen advertisements fall into the latter category. They are often hard to close and frankly very annoying. Thankfully, Android 14's user-focused feature will eradicate the problem to a large extent.