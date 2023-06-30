Technology

Google Pixel Fold has the best smartphone display ever: DXOMARK

Written by Sanjana Shankar June 30, 2023 | 07:01 pm 2 min read

Google Pixel Fold has topped DXOMARK's display ratings with a score of 151 points

Google's first-ever foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold, has bagged the first spot in DXOMARK's display rankings. The device "offered smooth interactions in most uses, from gallery viewing to gaming," said the benchmarking platform. With a score of 151 points, the handset has tied with the HONOR Magic5 Pro to share the top spot as far as the world's best smartphone displays are concerned.

What is DXOMARK?

DXOMARK is a well-known benchmarking platform that tests cameras, displays, lenses, and other aspects of devices such as smartphones and professional cameras. To assess displays, numerous tests are performed under real-life and laboratory conditions, making use of the device's built-in hardware and default settings. The display factors that are assessed include readability, color, video, touch, motion, and artifacts like screen reflectance and flickering.

The device is receiving praise for "pleasant color rendering"

Google Pixel Fold is being lauded for "pleasant color rendering" in most cases and a bright screen. In addition, it managed to depict "good adapted brightness and contrast for HDR10 video content," according to DXOMARK.

The smartphone features a 7.6-inch OLED main display

Google Pixel Fold sports an inward-folding design, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and protective glass coverings on the front and rear. It has a 7.6-inch QHD+ (1840x2208 pixels) OLED main display with 120Hz refresh rate, 6:5 aspect ratio, and 308ppi pixel density. On the outside, the handset features a 120Hz, 5.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2092 pixels) OLED screen with a 17.4:9 aspect ratio. Dimensions-wise, it measures 139.7x79.5x12.1mm.

The device boasts a 48MP main shooter

Google Pixel Fold is equipped with a 48MP (f/1.7, OIS) primary camera, a 10.8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide angle snapper, and a 10.8MP (f/3.1) telephoto lens. It houses an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera on the inside and a 9.5MP (f/2.2) shooter on the cover display.

The handset boots Android 13

Google Pixel Fold is powered by a Tensor G2 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It boots Android 13. Under the hood, the device packs a 4,281mAh battery with wired and wireless charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.