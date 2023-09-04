How Apple plans to boost Emergency SOS services for iPhones

Technology

How Apple plans to boost Emergency SOS services for iPhones

Written by Akash Pandey September 04, 2023 | 12:17 pm 2 min read

iPhone 14 series users will benefit from enhanced coverage (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple's "Emergency SOS via Satellite" feature for iPhones is set to expand its reach, thanks to a $64 million partnership between Globalstar, Apple's satellite provider, and Elon Musk's SpaceX. The facility is currently accessible on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models within areas covered by satellite connections. The collaboration aims to enhance the emergency SOS services offered by Globalstar, benefiting iPhone 14 users who rely on this feature, and also expand the services to even more locations.

Expanding Emergency SOS services worldwide

Globalstar and SpaceX have previously collaborated, launching a satellite from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida last year. The new $64 million deal will see the companies launch satellites in 2025, significantly expanding the emergency SOS services provided by Globalstar. The increased satellite coverage will enhance the "Emergency SOS via Satellite" feature, which is currently available in countries such as the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Portugal.

Apple's patent hints at future satellite innovations

Last year, Apple obtained a patent suggesting potential advancements in satellite technology. The patent outlines various data transmission possibilities through satellites, such as streaming videos, TV data, phone calls, and internet data, in addition to text and emergency calls. While a patent doesn't guarantee implementation, it indicates Apple's interest in exploring satellite capabilities further, potentially leading to innovative features in future iPhone models.

Share this timeline