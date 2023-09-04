Garena Free Fire MAX's September 4 codes: Redeem exclusive rewards

Written by Akash Pandey September 04, 2023 | 10:15 am 2 min read

The codes can be claimed only by gamers on Indian servers (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX, a popular online game, is offering special codes today that unlock in-game rewards such as fancy costumes, better weapons, and special characters. The codes are valid for a limited duration. Hence, to claim rewards, players must act quickly and follow the redemption process on the game's website. Redeemable codes not only enhance the gaming experience but also add an element of excitement as players compete to be among the first to claim rewards.

Take a look at the codes

Here, we have mentioned the codes for gamers on Indian servers. Redeem them to earn bonuses for free. FYHJY7U6KJI9LLI, FKJUEHYSEEEFGST, FDRHKYIKJ5SH3Q2, F45T4YJYFDHBVFG. FHJKMLOIUCHYGFD, FRTYUIJYRTESHYJ, FUKIKJJHVVXAQR2, FEDC3VEZBRFHGUY. FTVCBDNJRKIT5O6, FYUJGMVKLOF9TI6, FJ7MU8KILJP0OHI, FGFJAKI5QUY62RE. FTJUT7UJIAUQJMW, FKLOERIFJNMKLOI, FKJENR45MFHGRUO, FLKGLO9I8Z9U7Y6. F5TARQEDCV2GY36, FE5DR4C4XEDAQF2, FT364758T9YO098, FITDOFRTKYMHGNB. FFVR54AQED92FG3, FY475RTG89OV0F9, FRT5I6Y7LOUJ987, FGF6YT5R5SFWEVR. FFGFTD5RA3QED2F, F3TG574125TGY8U, F41J2YT5UIOL2JH, F58ESA4SZ1XCFR5. F8T4Y2U8I58KJHT, FR2EWSD5F86RRRG.

Quick redemption process for codes

To redeem the special codes, players must visit the game's redemption website, and log in to their game account using Facebook, Google, X, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK credentials. After entering one of the redeem codes into the text box and clicking the confirm button, successful redemption will result in rewards appearing in the player's mailbox within 24 hours.

Free Fire is set to return tomorrow

The popularity of Garena Free Fire MAX in India can be attributed to its impressive graphics, thrilling gameplay, and the availability of special codes that unlock rewards. While the title is known for its rich graphics and immersive gameplay, its lighter counterpart, Free Fire, was previously banned in India. However, fans can rejoice as the game is set to make a comeback on September 5, 2023, allowing more players to enjoy the thrilling action and adventure that both versions offer.

