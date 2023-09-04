WhatsApp gives users more control over instant video messages feature

Written by Rishabh Raj September 04, 2023 | 10:05 am 2 min read

The new tool is advantageous for users who prefer voice notes over video messages

WhatsApp is rolling out an enhanced control for its instant video messages feature, providing users with a toggle to manage the feature within the app settings. This update is currently available to select beta testers on both Android and iOS platforms, offering the option to disable the feature while still allowing users to receive video messages.

Advantages of disabling instant video messages

The introduction of the toggle for instant video messages can be advantageous for users who prefer voice notes over video messages. By providing the option to disable this feature, WhatsApp ensures that users can continue receiving video messages without being forced to use the feature themselves. It's worth checking the toggle even if you don't plan to disable video messages, as some users have reported finding it turned off despite having sent video messages in the past.

Accessing the toggle in beta versions

The toggle to manage the instant video messages feature is available to beta testers who install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store and WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app. This feature will become available to more users soon. To access the toggle, users need to navigate to the app settings and look for the "Instant video messages" option, where they can enable or disable the feature according to their preference.

