Written by Akash Pandey September 03, 2023 | 09:00 pm 2 min read

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro boasts up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM (Photo credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has claimed the top spot in AnTuTu's list of top 10 best-performing smartphones in August 2023, boasting an impressive score of 1,648,735 points. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the device has become massively popular among Chinese customers despite not being a flagship offering. With a starting cost of CNY 2,999 (nearly Rs. 34,700), the Ace 2 Pro is a high-end phone with exceptional performance and a reasonable price tag.

iQOO 11S settled for 2nd place

Following the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in first place on the AnTuTu list is the iQOO 11S, with a score of 1,645,393 points. The handsets lead the pack with only a small difference in their scores. Other notable devices on the list include the RedMagic 8S Pro+, iQOO 11 Pro, Vivo X90 Pro+, OnePlus 11, Realme GT5, iQOO 11, Vivo X Fold2, and OPPO Find X6 Pro.

All 10 Android phones sport Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Notably, AnTuTu's top 10 best-performing Android devices in August 2023 are all powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The processor's dominance in AnTuTu's August 2023 performance scores is a testament to its power and efficiency. Qualcomm's latest flagship chip has become a popular choice among smartphone manufacturers, as evidenced by its presence in all top-performing models on the list.

Redmi K60 Ultra absent despite high self-claimed score

Interestingly, the Redmi K60 Ultra, which launched in August with the latest Dimensity 9200+ chipset and a self-proclaimed AnTuTu score of 1,774,714 points, was absent from AnTuTu's August 2023 top performer list. It remains to be seen if the device will make an appearance on it next month.

