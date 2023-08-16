Technology

OnePlus's latest flagship offers 24GB RAM, 150W fast-charging, 120Hz display

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 16, 2023 | 06:00 pm 2 min read

The smartphone is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC charging support (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has launched its flagship Ace 2 Pro smartphone in China. As for the highlights, the device sports a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC charging support. The device is powered by Qualcomm's cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offers up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

It boots Android 13

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro features a punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. It measures 163.1x74.2x8.98mm and weighs 210g. The Ace 2 Pro sports a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ (1240x2772 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 450ppi pixel density. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, and a Type-C port. The handset boots Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1.

The smartphone is equipped with a 16MP selfie camera

As for the camera setup, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro boasts a 50MP(f/1.8) main camera featuring a Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) IMX355 snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. The smartphone offers a 16MP (f/2.4)front-facing snapper with a Samsung S5K3P9 sensor.

It will go on sale in China from August 23

The Ace 2 Pro comes in three storage configurations, with prices starting at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs. 34,600) for the base model, which includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 16GB/512GB and 24GB/1TB models carry a price tag of CNY 3,399 (about Rs. 39,200) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000), respectively. Available in Aurora Green and Titanium Ash Grey color options, the phone will be sold via OPPO's online store in China starting August 23.