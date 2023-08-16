Technology

Bluesky improves content moderation with self-labeled posts

Written by Athik Saleh August 16, 2023 | 05:31 pm 2 min read

Bluesky is initially focusing on NSFW labels (Photo credit: Bluesky)

Bluesky, a rival of X (formerly Twitter) and Threads, has introduced a self-labeling feature that allows users to tag their posts with content warnings such as "Suggestive," "Nudity," or "Porn." Initially focusing on Not Safe For Work (NSFW) categories, Bluesky plans to expand the range of labels over time. This new addition aims to proactively warn users or hide posts based on their preferences.

Users can click on the shield icon for labeling

There is a shield icon in the composer window, which the users can click to label their posts. This is in addition to the already existing content filtering on Bluesky. The platform's comprehensive moderation settings page enables users to customize their experience by choosing to hide or display warnings for various content categories. Bluesky automatically filters content based on users' choices. The new feature makes content filtering more personalized.

Bluesky also introduced 'Media' tab to view images and videos

Bluesky has also introduced a "Media" tab into user profiles, making it easier for visitors to view images and videos posted by users. Furthermore, the social network now provides more information about blocked quoted posts, although some users have expressed a preference not to see them at all. Despite being in an invite-only mode, Bluesky managed to reach one million app installs last month. However, the platform has faced criticism for its moderation policies, particularly from the African-American community.