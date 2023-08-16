Technology

Samsung Live Commerce event: Check offers on Fold5, Flip5

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 16, 2023 | 03:39 pm 2 min read

The event is being held on Samsung's official website

Samsung is currently hosting an exciting Live Commerce event in India. The tech giant is offering fantastic deals for its newly launched devices including the Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, and Galaxy Tab S9. Customers can get Rs. 8,000 cashback offer on the foldable smartphones. Upon pre-booking, the company is offering additional exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 12,000 for the Fold5 and up to Rs. 5,000 for the Flip5. The handsets will go on sale from August 18.

Tab S9 is also available with attractive discounts

Samsung's newest tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 is also part of this enticing event. People who pre-book the tablet can receive up to Rs. 12,000 cashback and are eligible for an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 8,000. Additionally, those who pre-book the tablet during the Live Commerce event can enjoy a 50% discount on a keyboard cover.

Users can get additional accessories with the foldable smartphones

As a bonus, complimentary accessories such as a silicon case ring cover with the purchase of the Flip5 and a free-standing phone case for the Fold5 are included. The silicon cover and phone case are worth Rs. 4,199 and Rs. 6,200, respectively. With cashback, exchange offers, and bonus accessories, the Live Commerce event is an excellent opportunity to purchase Samsung's latest flagship devices at reduced prices.